UBS Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €25.50 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective from UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFXA. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €21.84 ($25.70).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

