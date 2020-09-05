Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €46.00 by Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DWNI. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HSBC set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.82 ($50.37).

DWNI stock opened at €43.49 ($51.16) on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.74.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

