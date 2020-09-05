Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $45.29. Consolidated-Tomoka Land shares last traded at $44.47, with a volume of 9,296 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 million.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s previous dividend of $0.13.

In related news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,500 shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.32 per share, with a total value of $60,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,941.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,258,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

