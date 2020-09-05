Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,614.95

Experian plc (LON:EXPN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,614.95 and traded as high as $2,868.29. Experian shares last traded at $2,743.00, with a volume of 943,711 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,950 ($38.55) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,644.55 ($34.56).

The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,780.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,614.95.

In other Experian news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 124,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of £2,803.43 ($3,663.18), for a total transaction of £349,929,739.46 ($457,245,184.19). Also, insider Ruba Borno bought 676 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,809 ($36.70) per share, for a total transaction of £18,988.84 ($24,812.28).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

