Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CALA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $268.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.90. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 59,824 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

