CTS (NYSE:CTS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE CTS opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $703.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87. CTS has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.93 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CTS by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,894,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,039,000 after buying an additional 114,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CTS by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CTS by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 72,980 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CTS by 185.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,018,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 661,640 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

