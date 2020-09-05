ValuEngine Downgrades First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Strong Sell

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James raised First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.11. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 14.20%. Equities research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Business Financial Services news, CFO Edward G. Sloane, Jr. bought 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $49,983.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David R. Seiler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $58,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,535 shares of company stock valued at $114,755. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 32.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 285,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 70,133 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $809,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 209.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 24,666 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 262,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $283,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.