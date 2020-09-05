First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
NYSE FBP opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.44.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 81.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,246 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in First Bancorp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 185,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,394 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in First Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 188.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.
About First Bancorp
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
