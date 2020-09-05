First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE FBP opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.44.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $156.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 81.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,246 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in First Bancorp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 185,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,394 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in First Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 188.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

