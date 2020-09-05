Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GECC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

GECC stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.74. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 163.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Great Elm Capital worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

