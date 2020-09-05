Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GVA has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Granite Construction from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Granite Construction stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $880.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.52. Granite Construction has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $37.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 4.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,194,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,126,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after buying an additional 124,513 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 61.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 35.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 267,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 69,845 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

