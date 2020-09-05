Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

HRZN opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $208.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.14. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $13.78.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.91% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,745 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. 7.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

