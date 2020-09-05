Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JELD. Benchmark lowered Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.96.
Jeld-Wen stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.82. Jeld-Wen has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.
About Jeld-Wen
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.
Read More: FAANG Stocks
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.