Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JELD. Benchmark lowered Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Jeld-Wen stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.82. Jeld-Wen has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $992.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.53 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

