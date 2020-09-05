Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $80.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.98. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $48.76 and a 12-month high of $97.00.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $167,922.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry E. London sold 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $335,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 72.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 18.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 92.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

