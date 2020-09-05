Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LITE. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

Lumentum stock opened at $76.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Lumentum’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,604,549.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,525 shares in the company, valued at $15,920,817. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $577,491.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,807,432.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,610 shares of company stock worth $8,164,282 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3,704.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,313,000 after buying an additional 4,751,216 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,395,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,086,000 after buying an additional 583,975 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,941,000 after buying an additional 834,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,807,000 after buying an additional 60,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

