ValuEngine Upgrades Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) to “Hold”

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nicholas Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

NASDAQ NICK opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. Nicholas Financial has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $101.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,049,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 119,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicholas Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.