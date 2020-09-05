NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Shares of NPTN opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.20 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $112,356.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $260,596.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 29.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 97,102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 302.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 916,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 688,848 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

