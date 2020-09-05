ValuEngine Upgrades NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Buy

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NTGR has been the topic of several other reports. BWS Financial lifted their target price on NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. NetGear has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.56 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetGear will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory J. Rossman sold 3,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $91,160.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,336.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 61,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $2,009,433.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,202 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,166 shares of company stock worth $6,451,837 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetGear by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NetGear by 47.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of NetGear by 12,500.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of NetGear by 212.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

