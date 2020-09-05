ValuEngine Upgrades Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) to “Hold”

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th.

Shares of PFS opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $872.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $84.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1,025.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 605,362 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,592,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after buying an additional 209,926 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1,486.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 196,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 184,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,658,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

