Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

PDCO has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.44. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.20%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.