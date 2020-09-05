Macy’s (NYSE:M) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 21.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on M. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.73.

NYSE:M opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.96. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Macy’s will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Macy’s by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Macy’s by 4,465.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

