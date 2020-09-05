Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $237.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 1.63. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.39. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $131.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

