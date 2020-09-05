TheStreet Lowers SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ SGRP opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 million, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SPAR Group has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.
SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.35 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 0.20%.
SPAR Group Company Profile
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.
See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.