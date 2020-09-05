TheStreet Lowers SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRP opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 million, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SPAR Group has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.35 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 0.20%.

In other news, Director Igor Novgorodtsev sold 45,809 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $50,847.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,102.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

