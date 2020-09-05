Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYNA. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

SYNA stock opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. Synaptics has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $92.32.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.38 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $586,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,357 shares of company stock worth $2,503,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

