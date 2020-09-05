Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) PT Raised to GBX 31

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 31 ($0.41) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 33.50 ($0.44).

LON:GEMD opened at GBX 33.40 ($0.44) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. Gem Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The company has a market cap of $46.58 million and a PE ratio of 17.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.84.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Let?eng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

