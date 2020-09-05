Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPWH. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $749.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The business had revenue of $380.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $99,039.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $304,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $311,664.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,177 shares in the company, valued at $672,336.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.3% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 38,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

