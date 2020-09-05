Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

STRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti raised Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education stock opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.14. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $92.45 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $45,202.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 229.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 16.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the first quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.