Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Earns Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price (up from GBX 1,800 ($23.52)) on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price (up from GBX 2,700 ($35.28)) on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 3,390 ($44.30) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,790 ($36.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,548.57 ($33.30).

AHT stock opened at GBX 2,561 ($33.46) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,628.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,336.65. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,879 ($37.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion and a PE ratio of 15.81.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 175 ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 175.10 ($2.29) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 19348.0011321 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

