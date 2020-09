Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIVE. Bank of America boosted their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.60.

Five Below stock opened at $125.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $1,298,190.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $11,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 524,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,830,797.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

