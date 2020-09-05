Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIVE. Bank of America boosted their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.60.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below stock opened at $125.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $1,298,190.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $11,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 524,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,830,797.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.