Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$54.00 at Scotiabank

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price objective increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOL. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.40.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$49.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$49.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.71. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$34.70 and a 52-week high of C$53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,202.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$844.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$815.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.2100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 82,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.88, for a total value of C$3,843,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,093,868.80. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.24, for a total transaction of C$192,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,312,141.60.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

