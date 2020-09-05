Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays raised shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

REPYY stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Repsol has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

