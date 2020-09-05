Brokerages Expect Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.20 Million

Analysts expect that Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) will report sales of $63.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.27 million and the lowest is $59.68 million. Wingstop posted sales of $49.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $239.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $174.58 million to $253.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $264.26 million, with estimates ranging from $192.54 million to $279.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $142.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.82, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.03. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth $1,483,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Wingstop by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

