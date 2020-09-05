$77.84 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Brokerages expect Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) to announce $77.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.20 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $72.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $310.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.00 million to $314.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $348.55 million, with estimates ranging from $327.30 million to $386.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.07%.

COLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $683.26 million, a PE ratio of -1,939.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $25.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $7,277,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Dollarama PT Raised to C$54.00 at Scotiabank
Repsol SA Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts
Chemours Co Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SkyWest, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $435.15 Million
$484.31 Million in Sales Expected for Party City Holdco Inc This Quarter
Brokerages Expect Wingstop Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.20 Million
