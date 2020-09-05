HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Million

Brokerages predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) will report $2.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 million to $2.50 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted sales of $5.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $10.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 million to $10.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.26 million, with estimates ranging from $20.10 million to $20.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 141.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTGM. Zacks Investment Research lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTGM opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 62,175 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 143,172 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 63,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 142,012 shares in the last quarter. 22.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

