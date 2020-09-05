BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several research firms recently commented on BJ. Nomura increased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

NYSE BJ opened at $41.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.41.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $248,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,802.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $2,185,060.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,882,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,399 shares of company stock valued at $17,636,754 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 48.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 10.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 93.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the period.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

