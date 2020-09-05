Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.38 Million

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) will post sales of $39.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.77 million and the lowest is $38.80 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $56.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $171.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.20 million to $176.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $260.53 million, with estimates ranging from $224.20 million to $282.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of CDLX opened at $70.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 2.32. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

In related news, Director Tony Weisman sold 5,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $479,552.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total value of $147,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 225,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,583,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 284,100 shares of company stock worth $18,671,681 and sold 53,916 shares worth $4,165,271. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 40.0% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,951,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 19.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,815,000 after acquiring an additional 212,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 56.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 808,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

