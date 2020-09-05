Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $100.17 on Thursday. Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $144.71. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.10.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 851.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.