Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

SSTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $59.45.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $159.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $92,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 39,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $1,882,758.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,193,410 shares of company stock valued at $101,154,422 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 44.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 4.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

