Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR stock opened at $48.54 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,837,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,974,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,162,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,170 shares of company stock valued at $21,115,568 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $98,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 435.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 39.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.