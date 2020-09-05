Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Smartsheet stock opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.50. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 660,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,834,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $569,953.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,170 shares of company stock valued at $21,115,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $837,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 37,084 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $967,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 103,312 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 40,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hanover Insurance Group Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group
Hanover Insurance Group Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group
Shutterstock Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Shutterstock Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Smartsheet Price Target Raised to $65.00
Smartsheet Price Target Raised to $65.00
Smartsheet Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Canaccord Genuity
Smartsheet Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Canaccord Genuity
Servicemaster Global Price Target Cut to $41.00
Servicemaster Global Price Target Cut to $41.00
Smartsheet Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley
Smartsheet Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report