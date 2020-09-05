Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Smartsheet stock opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.50. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 660,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,834,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $569,953.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,170 shares of company stock valued at $21,115,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $837,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 37,084 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $967,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 103,312 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 40,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

