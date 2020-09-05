Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SERV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

SERV stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. Servicemaster Global has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.72 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

