Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

SMAR stock opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.50. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 736,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,162,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 432,170 shares of company stock valued at $21,115,568. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Smartsheet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 39.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 7.0% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 52.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Analyst Recommendations for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

