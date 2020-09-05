BMO Capital Markets Raises Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $62.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

SMAR stock opened at $48.54 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $569,953.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,299.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 736,284 shares in the company, valued at $33,162,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,170 shares of company stock worth $21,115,568. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 435.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

