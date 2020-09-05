MKM Partners Increases Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $780.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price upped by MKM Partners from $353.00 to $780.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential downside of 3.75% from the company’s current price.

SAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $677.64.

SAM opened at $810.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $809.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Beer has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $897.50.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 18,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.02, for a total value of $14,984,821.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,781.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,681 shares of company stock worth $53,548,048 in the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

