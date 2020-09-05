Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $228.52, but opened at $215.46. Arista Networks shares last traded at $215.46, with a volume of 90 shares.

Specifically, COO Anshul Sadana sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total value of $1,773,063.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $827,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $419,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,536.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,739 shares of company stock worth $17,422,277 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.12.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,039,000 after buying an additional 22,299 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

