Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $52.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Castle Biosciences traded as high as $47.41 and last traded at $47.01, with a volume of 2553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.27.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CSTL. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

In other news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $7,087,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $82,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,274,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 489,560 shares of company stock worth $20,696,331. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 441,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 322,259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,438,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 280,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $7,713,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $901.84 million, a P/E ratio of 436.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

