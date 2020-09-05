Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $17.20, but opened at $18.95. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 9,045 shares traded.

The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.47 million. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NX. CJS Securities raised Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti lowered their target price on Quanex Building Products from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 50,630 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,964 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $563.21 million, a P/E ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

