Exagen (NYSE:XGN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $12.12. Exagen shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 100 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. sold 126,404 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,580,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 14,987 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $248,934.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,554.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,367 shares of company stock worth $1,860,061.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 41,057 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exagen by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 692,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 341,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exagen by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 28,404 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,820,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Exagen by 674.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter.

About Exagen (NYSE:XGN)

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

