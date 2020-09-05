Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Price Up 6.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)’s stock price rose 6.3% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 14,977,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 11,910,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Specifically, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,129 shares in the company, valued at $644,864.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Coty from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $560.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 65,784 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Coty by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 372,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 147,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

About Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

