Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Price Up 5.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) shares rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 1,014,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 385,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLYS. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

In other Tilly’s news, CFO Michael Henry acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 46,290 shares in the company, valued at $266,630.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,010,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 498,750 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,673,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth $1,861,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth $1,160,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $197.10 million, a PE ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

