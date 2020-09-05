Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Price Up 5.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) shares rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 1,014,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 385,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLYS. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

In other Tilly’s news, CFO Michael Henry acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 46,290 shares in the company, valued at $266,630.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,010,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 498,750 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,673,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth $1,861,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth $1,160,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $197.10 million, a PE ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Arista Networks Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling
Arista Networks Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling
Castle Biosciences Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade
Castle Biosciences Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade
Quanex Building Products Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Quanex Building Products Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Exagen Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling
Exagen Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling
Coty Stock Price Up 6.3% Following Insider Buying Activity
Coty Stock Price Up 6.3% Following Insider Buying Activity
Tilly’s Stock Price Up 5.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Tilly’s Stock Price Up 5.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report