Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Shares Up 5.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.47. 155,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 608,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Specifically, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 34,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,703.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 279,604 shares of company stock worth $407,471. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a market cap of $17.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

